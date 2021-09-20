Advertisement

California man taken to Topeka hospital after Lyon County crash

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man was being treated at a Topeka hospital for serious injuries following a Saturday evening crash on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:38 p.m. on I-335, about seven miles north of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Jose A. Membreno, 46, of Lake Forest, Calif., was headed south on I-335 when it left the roadway to the right and came back across all lanes before striking the barrier wall and coming to rest in the ditch.

According to KVOE Radio, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said Membreno left the crash scene, was detained briefly by passersby, then left again when law enforcement officers arrived.

Once Membreno was in custody, KVOE said, an ambulance transported him to Newman Regional Health in Emporia.

Membreno then was transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

The patrol’s crash log didn’t indicate whether Membreno, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

