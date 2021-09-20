Authorities continue to search for missing Ozawkie man as Silver Alert expands statewide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a missing Ozawkie man as efforts have remained fruitless since Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The KBI says the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office requested it issues a statewide Silver Alert for Kenneth Klenklen, 59, of Ozawkie. The Sheriff’s Office first issued the silver alert to local media on Friday, Sept. 17, but he has yet to be located, so the alert has been expanded statewide.

The Sheriff’s Office describes Klenklen as a vulnerable, older white male, 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair and suffers from Dementia, Parkinson’s and has other health issues.

Klenklen was last seen at the Jefferson West Junction Convenience Store in Meriden around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and was wearing black shoes, black pants, a black shirt and a blue unbuttoned short sleeve shirt.

Klenklen was driving his black with tan trim 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bower Edition with Kansas License Plate 246-MUZ. He is known to frequent the Ozawkie American Legion and the bars in Oskaloosa, as well s the Prairie Band and Sac and Fox Casinos.

2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition with tan trim (KBI)

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Klenklen, they should contact the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s office at 785-863-2351 or call 911 or local law enforcement immediately.

