Aldi seeks to hire over 300 new area employees before end of 2022

By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aldi will host a national hiring week from Sept. 20-24, to find and hire 20,000 new employees for Aldi’s new stores and warehouses.

Aldi’s goal is to become the third-largest grocery retailer based on store count by the end of 2022. So, it intends to fill 20,000 positions nationwide by the end of next year.

In the greater Kansas City area, 392 positions will need to be filled.

To reach that 20,000 goal, Aldi’s stores and warehouses across the country will host interview events throughout the week of Sept. 20-24 to fill any positions they have available; such as cashiers, associates and stockers.

Employees are eligible to receive health care benefits, retirement plans, employee assistance programs and paid time off with pay ranging from $15-$19 per hour.

Anyone wishing to apply can go to Aldi’s Career website to see what jobs are open in the area.

