TPD investigates serious injury motorcycle accident near SE 29th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a serious injury accident that happened in Southeast Topeka Saturday afternoon.

Topeka police say officers were dispatched to SE 29th street and SE Wisconsin Ave just before 4 pm on a report of a single-vehicle injury accident.

TPD says an eastbound motorcyclist lost control and veered off the roadway and striking a fixed object.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Topeka police say officers are still investigating the accident.

No passengers were on the motorcycle.

Anyone with information you’re asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.