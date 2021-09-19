TPD investigates serious injury motorcycle accident near SE 29th
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a serious injury accident that happened in Southeast Topeka Saturday afternoon.
Topeka police say officers were dispatched to SE 29th street and SE Wisconsin Ave just before 4 pm on a report of a single-vehicle injury accident.
TPD says an eastbound motorcyclist lost control and veered off the roadway and striking a fixed object.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Topeka police say officers are still investigating the accident.
No passengers were on the motorcycle.
Anyone with information you’re asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.