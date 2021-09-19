Advertisement

Topeka Bible Church celebrates new beginnings at Festival

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Bible Church members and the public gathered Saturday to celebrate their new lead pastor.

Paster Connor Kraus will be taking over duties from pastor Jim Congdon.

The two held an outdoor church service this afternoon on the church grounds at 11th and SW College. Then after, they celebrated the “Church on the Lawn and Fall Festival.”

Games, food, live music. All were invited to come out, enjoy the night, and have a chance to dunk the staff in water too.

Congdon said members feel comfortable about the transition.

“They’re sobbing, they’re telling me they want me to stay, they don’t like the replacement. No. No. They’re loving it and really excited,” said Congdon. “A lot of them come from churches where apparently the transition is not really good, they love the fact that this is so smooth.”

Kraus’ first sermon as lead pastor will be next Sunday, on the 20th.

Congdon is stepping into a new role as Pastor of Missions and Leader Development.

Connor and I, I knew him back when he was a young student at Shawnee Heights and we’ve been friends for 10 years and we spend a lot of time together,” said Congdon.

