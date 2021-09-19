Sunday night forecast: 70s for lows tonight and 50s for lows tomorrow night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was warm and windy with highs around 90 degrees and south winds between 10 to 20 mph across Northeast Kansas with some areas seeing wind gusts over 30 mph earlier today. The wind should relax a little overnight tonight being south at around 10 mph, but the warm air isn’t going anywhere tonight with lows expected to be near 70°.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s near 70°. Winds S around 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. A moderate chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

So far, September has been about +6° warmer than our average at this point in the month and it’s time things changed. A cold front late Monday afternoon will bring our temperatures back down to our climate average if not a few degrees cooler.

The front will also provide a chance for rain starting early tomorrow morning with scattered showers and storms across Northeast Kansas ahead of the boundary and then a second chance for heavy rain and storms in far eastern Kansas in the afternoon. All areas have a moderate chance for scattered showers early tomorrow morning. The second wave of showers and storms arrives with the cold front and will mainly provide rain and some storms for areas east of Highway 75. Rainfall amounts in general are likely to be between 0.25-0.5 inches with a low risk for storms becoming severe with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Aside from the needed rainfall, our temperatures will be dropping into the 70s for starting on Tuesday wit overnight low temperatures in the 50s and even upper 40s on Wednesday morning. This time the cooler weather stays around for awhile with temperatures struggling to break 80 until next weekend.

Taking Action:

Rain chances tomorrow aren’t expected to be widespread. Outdoor activities may need to account for the rain, but overall plans should be uninterrupted for the most part. Fall officially begins on Wednesday and we are going to feel like it! This would be a good time to swap out your summer clothes for some of your fall jackets and pants with morning temperatures going to be in the low 50s. The jackets will likely come off though during the day as temperatures will warm to the 70s in the afternoons.

