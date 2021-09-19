Sunday forecast: Highs near 90 with south winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be similar to yesterday with temperatures maybe a degree or two warmer, but skies will remain sunny with a few isolated clouds in the afternoon and south winds at 10 to 15 mph with the occasional gust near 20 mph this afternoon.

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s near 70°. Winds S around 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. A moderate chance for scattered showers and storms mainly in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

We are just about ready to say goodbye to the 90s as a strong cold front is forecast to pass through Northeast Kansas late Monday afternoon and evening. The cold front will bring much cooler weather and a chance for rain on Monday. Brief rain showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday morning before becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Areas along and east of highway 75 have the best chances for seeing rain in the afternoon, while everyone has a low chance at seeing an isolated shower in the morning. Heaviest rainfall amounts will likely be kept in far eastern Kansas.

50s return for the first time in awhile on Monday night with 70s for highs on Tuesday. A sunny and cooler weather pattern is in place for the rest of the week with temperatures Tuesday night getting to 50° with some spots likely seeing upper 40s! Afternoon highs are forecast to stay in the 70s up to next weekend.

There is a second cold front expected on Friday afternoon that is not expected to bring any additional rain chances. It will be a weaker front and will primarily keep out high temperatures from reaching the 80s until next Sunday when we might see 80°.

8-Day (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Rain chances tomorrow aren’t expected to be widespread. Outdoor activities may need to account for the rain, but overall plans should be uninterrupted for the most part. Fall officially begins on Wednesday and we are going to feel like it! This would be a good time to swap out your summer clothes for some of your fall jackets and pants with morning temperatures going to be in the low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.