A Soldier man arrested, charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder following domestic disturbance in Jackson Co.

Ervin Milo Mitchell, 45, of Soldier was arrested and charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint, and criminal threat.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) – A Soldier man was arrested following a domestic disturbance reported on Thursday in Jackson County.

Ervin Milo Mitchell, 45, of Soldier was arrested and charged after a domestic disturbance incident.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at 2340 238th road, Soldier around 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Deputies found a female victim who had been strangled during the incident. Sheriff Morse says deputies deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle the suspect was driving southbound on K-62 Hwy north of the City of Soldier, and was able to take the suspect into custody at that time.

Mitchell is being held in the Jackson County Jail on charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint, and criminal threat.

