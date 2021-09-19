Advertisement

Residents ‘relish’ the day during the Paxico Pickle Fest

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PAXICO, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of a small town in Wabaunsee County relished in the sunshine Saturday morning, making a big ‘dill’ of a new facility in the city park.

The Paxico Community Foundation opened the Inaugural Pickle Fest with a ribbon cutting for the brand-new pickle ball court installed in city park.

The first official game on the court following the ribbon cutting, included the niece and nephew of the mayor of Paxico, sporting their favorite Kansas college team gear.

Paxico residents of all ages took turns learning more about pickle ball and taking their turn playing with others.

“It’s just nice to have activities, and then to be able to have a situation where you have facilities that will draw certain people to do certain things.” Paxico Mayor Dan Wagner says.

“We’re very proud of everyone but we would like to see more people come in and utilize these beautiful facilities and just be proud of Paxico.” Paxico Community Foundation member Lisa McCue says.

Mayor Dan Wagner says a second pickle ball court is planned to be added to the park, and they hope to expand next year’s pickle fest to include more festivities for the community.

