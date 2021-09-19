No. 3 Washburn Volleyball takes down No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a battle of two of the best Division-II volleyball teams in the country, No. 3 Washburn came out victorious over No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney.
The Ichabods beat the Lady Lopers 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16). Four different Washburn players logged double-digit kills. Jalyn Stevenson led the way with 16 and Genna Berg finished with the second most with 15.
Washburn (10-1) will return home to play Emporia State in the Turnpike Tussle, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.