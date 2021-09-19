Missing man last seen at Silver Lake HS football game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a 55-year-old white male who was last seen on Friday night at the Silver Lake High School football game.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the male is described as Timothy P. Johnson (55) of Topeka.

Mr. Johnson has multiple health issues and was last seen on Friday evening at the Silver Lake High School football game.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mr. Johnson’s family is worried and we would appreciate any help locating him.

He is approximately six feet tall, 200 lbs, and he drives a silver 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251- 2200.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.