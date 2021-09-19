Advertisement

Military aircraft crashes in Lake Worth, Texas, authorities say

The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.
The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A military aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and the Lake Worth Police Department tweeted about the crash early Sunday afternoon.

The fire department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated and two homes were heavily damaged.

The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.

Lake Worth is about eight miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meka Richardson
Supreme Court affirms hard-40 sentence for woman convicted of
Megan Lindsey (Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Topeka woman arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges
A 2-year-old child has died after an apparent accidental shooting in the 1500 block of...
2-year-old child dies in Lawrence shooting
Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, left, is tackled by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during...
Jayhawks concede to Baylor at home
Kenneth Klenklen
Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Jefferson Co. man

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines
Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy...
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination
Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the...
Two men fatally shot at North Carolina Central University