Former Trojan Ky Thomas scores first collegiate touchdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas got into the end zone for the first time in his collegiate career.

The now Minnesota Golden Gopher took a carry around the right side and he powered over the goal line for a 14-yard touchdown.

Thomas logged 7 carries for 66 yards and that one touchdown. He had one rush that went for 24 yards. This was the first game that Thomas has played in with the Golden Gophers.

Former Topeka High @T_HighAthletics & current Minnesota running back @Ky_Thomas scored his first (of I’m sure many) College touchdowns today! Finished w/ 7 car for 66 yards! @TobianThomas #DemCrushBoyz pic.twitter.com/uPjhgW5l2w — scoutingreport (@scoutingreport_) September 18, 2021

In his illustrious career with the Trojans, he put up jaw-dropping stats. He finished with 7,703 rushing yards (2nd all-time in Kansas history) and 95 touchdowns (7th all-time in Kansas history). His senior season, he rushed for 3,009 yards and was named the 2019 Gatorade Athlete of the Year in Kansas. He was a four-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Kansas.

