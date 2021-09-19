Advertisement

Downtown Topeka covered in orange, white and green for Irish Fest and Parade

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 forced the Irish Club of Topeka to postpone their St. Patty’s Day Parade in March, but they finally got the chance to celebrate Saturday.

Downtown Topeka was covered in orange, white, and green. People of all ages came downtown.

“I thought they had a lot of different floats and things going on,” said Sandra Batt who was at the parade with her grandchildren.

Just a hop and a skip away -- the Mater Dei Catholic Parish put on their Irish Fest. They had Irish food, drinks, and music. They were playing live music at Evergy Plaza throughout the day.

They also put on a 2.5 K run. They normally run a 5K but with it being halfway to St. Patty’s Day -- they only ran half the distance.

Parade-goers were treated to candy from those walking the streets.

Batt hopes the downtown area continues to ramp things up.

“Every time I come down here on a Saturday, I used to work downtown here, and I used to love being downtown but everything seems like it’s closed on Saturdays,” she said. “This is what we need to do to get people down here.”

