Topekans take steps toward physical fitness at Walk with a Doc program

A group walks on Washburn University's campus at Walk with a Doc on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
A group walks on Washburn University's campus at Walk with a Doc on Saturday, September 18, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans took steps toward physical fitness Saturday for Stormont Vail Health’s first-ever Walk with a Doc program.

Participants walked with doctors along Washburn’s campus and could talk with them about the benefits of exercise.

The program is part of an international effort to encourage exercise in communities

Dr. Betsy Johns, a family care physician, said she hopes Topekans can see the all-around benefits of exercise.

“Exercise isn’t just important for your physical health, it’s also important for your mental health,” she said.

“It increases seratonin, the hormone that makes us feel good, so it can help mentally, helps with the heart, helps with maintaining your weight, so all those things are important and the benefits of exercise. "

The next Walk with a Doc program is October 16th on the east side of Lee Arena at Washburn.

