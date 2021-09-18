Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges

Megan Lindsey (Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. deputies arrested a Topeka woman after finding drugs in her vehicle.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Megan Lindsey, 33, was stopped for a traffic infraction around 11:30 a.m. Thursday near the 100 block of Arizona St. Lindsey was then arrested for possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, a hallucinogenic drug, and not having a drug tax stamp.

