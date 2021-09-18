Study finds Kansans less happy than neighboring states

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansans may be less happy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic than their counterparts in neighboring states.

With 40% of American adults admitting to having reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s Happiest States in America, and Kansas nears the bottom of the list. The study looked at data such as the depression rate, positive COVID-19 testing rate, income growth and unemployment rate.

According to the personal-finance website’s study, Kansas ranked 30 for Emotional and Physical Well-being, 18 for Work Environment, and 40 for Community and Environment, accounting for the state’s overall score of 51.01 and ranking of 31.

Neighboring Nebraska seems to have it more figured out with an Emotional and Physical Well-being rank of 10, a Work Environment ranking of 7 and a Community and Environment ranking of 35, totaling a score of 59.54 and an overall rank of 14. Colorado came in at 22nd with an Emotional and Physical Well-being rank of 17, Work Environment rank of 17 and a Community and Environment rank of 47, totaling 53.99. Lastly, Missouri ranked 29th overall with an Emotional and Physical Well-being rank of 35, a Work Environment rank of 19 and a Community and Environment rank of 13, totaling 51.46.

The only Kansas border state that ranked lower in happiness than the Sunflower State was Oklahoma, coming in with an overall rank of 46, an Emotional and Physical Well-being rank of 48, a Work Environment rank of 30 and a Community and Environment rank of 29, totaling 40.43.

According to the study, Colorado tied for the state with the third-highest adequate sleep rate and tied for first as the state with the highest sports participation rate. Oklahoma had the second-lowest sports participation rate in the nation. However, Colorado also ranked as the state with the fifth-highest suicide rate while Oklahoma tied for the state with the fifth-most work hours. Nebraska was recognized as the state with the fourth-lowest long-term unemployment rate, while Colorado saw the fourth-highest income growth.

To read the full study or see where other states fall, click HERE.

