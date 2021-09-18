Strides against breast cancer continue 30 years later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People turned out on Friday night to take steps in the fight against breast cancer.

For the 30th year of the Race Against Breast Cancer fundraising event, many people make it an annual tradition to participate.

30 years later, the strides against breast cancer continue.

“I’m a survivor myself so you know when I see people out here and they’re walking that’s not them just walking that’s some saving lives,” co-chair of RABC, Katy Nelson said.

The 30th annual Race Against Breast Cancer 5-k circled Lake Shawnee’s Tinman Circle.

Some participants ran, others opted for a slower pace, and a few had furry friends tag along.

“A lot of people don’t like to walk by themselves. A few years back that it would be fun for people to bring their dogs and lets everybody enjoy being a family in general and what’s a better way to have a family is to bring your dogs out,” Nelson emphasized.

The race was the idea of Billy Hall, as director of a women’s health center three decades ago, she saw women skip mammograms because they couldn’t afford them.

“Breast cancer is a major health issue for women and so we all know we’re at risk. For that, some of us, fortunately not to have breast cancer if it were there to support each other so and that’s what makes people come out for this event,” Hall said.

“This is going stronger every year because it’s women in the community helping other women in the community and now of course it’s women and men, but never underestimate what you can do when you’re really determined to make something right.”

This year’s event included food trucks, a silent auction, and Race Against Breast Cancer items. Helping Hands Humane Society brought ambassador dogs.

“I hope they remember the compassion from this community to take care of people who needed help, and that’s that’s what this organization is all about is we need to take care of people within our community who are struggling financially and they need help, we’re here for them,” co-chair of RABC, Connie Wagers said.

One survivor says two decades later, the race against breast cancer hits close to home, “this is my 28th year volunteering and actually this year I am a cancer survivor,” Nickie Roberts said.

“So never thought I’d have to say that but it happens. a lot of people help me with my journey this year which is very important,” Roberts added.

Each stride is for a good cause.

“I have not experienced breast cancer myself, but I see people coming in on a regular basis who need mammograms and we need to be able to help them, that’s my compassion for this, that’s why I do it,” Wagers emphasized.

The money raised tonight will pay for free mammogram services for those who may not be able to afford it.

We have more information visit http://rabctopeka.org/.

