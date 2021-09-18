Sen. Marshall demands Biden Administration ensure Afghan reguees vaccinated against preventable diseases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has demanded that the Biden Administration ensure that refugees from Afghanistan are vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases.

On the heels of the arrival of Afghanistan evacuees in the U.S. with measles and the Biden Administration’s announcement of 490 Afghan refugees slated to resettle in Kansas, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) called on the Administration to double down on efforts to make sure refugees are properly tested and held for diseases like COVID-19 and tuberculosis, as well as vaccinated from vaccine-preventable infectious diseases before they are admitted to the country and its territories.

Sen. Marshall said vaccine-preventable infectious diseases include measles, polio, mumps, rubella and more.

“While we must show compassion to evacuees, we must ensure they are properly vaccinated against and tested for deadly infectious diseases that we have worked tirelessly to eradicate from the U.S.,” said Senator Marshall. “I applaud the Administration’s efforts thus far to administer necessary vaccines and testing to evacuees but encourage our CDC and DHS teams to remain ever vigilant as they continue to process those entering our country. Besides measles and COVID-19, I am particularly concerned about polio, as Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two remaining polio-endemic countries in the world.”

Rotary International, which Marshall said he served as Rotary District Governor for, has worked for over 35 years to eradicate polio worldwide. Through the organization’s efforts, he said polio cases have been reduced by 99% since the project was started in the Philippines in 1979 after the U.S. had successfully eradicated it throughout the nation.

According to Sen. Marshall, the physical and human assets developed to eradicate polio have added to stronger overall immunization and health systems. He said they have increased global capacity to respond to public health threats, such as COVID-19.

Only two countries currently have transmission of wild polio said Marshall: Afghanistan and Pakistan. In 2020, he said 56 cases of polio were reported in Afghanistan and in 2019, there were 29.

UNICEF estimates 50 million children in Afghanistan and Pakistan have gone unvaccinated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, Marshall said humanitarian efforts to eradicate the disease in Afghanistan have been met with violence. In June, he said five polio vaccination workers were killed and over a dozen injured by extremist groups.

Since he joined the Rotary in 1991, Marshall said he has passionately supported the organization’s efforts to protect the world against polio. As a Congressman and now Senator, he said he has worked hard to make sure Congress continues the fight as well. More recently, he said he joined a bipartisan group of Senators to request funding for polio eradication activities at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

