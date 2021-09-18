Sen. Marshall applauds FDA as COVID-19 booster shots unanimously approved for seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Delta variant continues to impact the availability of Kansas hospital beds, the Food and Drug Administration has made the decision to approve COVID-19 booster shots for seniors.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee unanimously approved COVID-19 booster shots for seniors and those at high risk of infection and serious illness on Friday, Sept. 17.

The announcement follows a letter Sen. Marshall said he sent to U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock that urged them to prioritize research on the effectiveness of these booster shots for vulnerable patients. A letter was also sent to President Joe Biden to call on him to make every senior eligible for booster shots immediately.

“With the Delta variant ripping across the U.S., I applaud today’s FDA decision. Science has shown us that seniors and those with compromised immunities are among the highest risk for severe infection and death as they may not generate a sufficient level of protection from the current two-dose regimen,” said Marshall. “As each day passes, so increases the risk of exposure for individuals with an insufficient level of protection getting infected. This Administration must not wait one more day to increase seniors’ immunity to this virus.”

In April, Sen. Marshall led a group of health care professionals in Congress to launch a public service campaign to urge residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they feel it’s right for them.

