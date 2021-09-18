Saturday night forecast: clear and comfortable night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was warm but overall not too bad as we are getting ready to end the summer season and transition into fall, and we are going to transition early on Monday evening!

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. lows in the mid 60s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds S at about 10 mph.

A strong cold front is likely to come through Northeast Kansas Monday late afternoon and evening and could spark up some scattered showers and storms. This isn’t looking like a widespread rainfall event, but some storms could become strong and produce some small hail and gusty winds if they can form ahead of the front. We will still get plenty warm on Monday before the boundary makes its way through the area with temperatures still forecast to reach the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures Tuesday will stay in the low to mid 70s with north winds around 10 mph during the day under sunny skies. If you’re going out Tuesday night you may want to take a light jacket with you because temperatures will be about 50 degrees Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The last time we saw a 50 degree temperature was back on May 30th with a low of 46 degrees.

Fall officially begins on Wednesday, September 22 and it is going to feel like fall for the next week with no signs of 90-degree days through the rest of the month.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware today, while most spots will remain dry there will exist a storm chance most of today into this evening. Lightning and locally heavy rain the main threats. A stronger cold front next week brings fall like conditions to the area by Tuesday

