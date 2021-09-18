Saturday Forecast: Warm and sunny as we prepare for fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered rain showers and storms yesterday lead to some folks seeing rain, but many did not. Most rainfall amounts came in from areas north of I-70. Some rain was heavy with 0.75″ reported from Holton, but most amounts were less than a 0.25″.

The cold front yesterday really won’t change our weather this weekend as temperatures today are going to be in the upper 80s with some 90 degree readings in the afternoon as winds flow in from the south at 5 to 10 mph under sunny skies. For those planning on attending either the K-State or KU football games today, maybe bring the sunglasses.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds S 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. lows in the mid 60s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds S at about 10 mph.

A strong cold front is likely to come through Northeast Kansas Monday evening and could spark up some scattered showers and storms. This isn’t looking like a widespread rainfall event, but some storms could become strong and produce some small hail and gusty winds if they can form ahead of the front.

The boundary will provide highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for next week with no signs of 90 returning to the area anytime soon.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware today, while most spots will remain dry there will exist a storm chance most of today into this evening. Lightning and locally heavy rain the main threats. A stronger cold front next week brings fall like conditions to the area by Tuesday

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.