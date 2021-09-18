Advertisement

Quenemo passenger arrested for meth following Friday traffic stop

Vanessa Traver
Vanessa Traver(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a vehicle pulled over in Quenemo on Friday was arrested after an Osage Co. deputy found meth.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Sept. 17, just before 4 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle near 4th and Maple in Quenemo for a violation. During the stop, the deputy found illegal drugs.

The passenger in the vehicle, Vanessa M. Traver, 33, of Quenemo, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

