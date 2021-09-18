Advertisement

A positivity bench was placed to honor a former principal

By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Friday, Sept. 17, a dedication ceremony was at McClure Elementary School to honor an educator for the Topeka Public Schools.

Dr. Jennifer Gordon has worked for TPS for 24 years. She retired as the principal of McClure Elementary School.

The Topeka chapter of the links incorporated presented this positivity bench in honor of Dr. Gordon.

All part of a positivity bench initiative to promotes kindness, compassion, caring and friendship among students and to acknowledge the stress that students and adults experience. The bench is just a place to offer peace and quiet for anyone to reflect on life or even read.

If you would like to visit the bench, McClure Elementary School is located at 2529 SW Chelsea drive.

