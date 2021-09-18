LKPD searches for man believed to be armed, dangerous after one arrested for Kentucky St. murder

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after it arrested one already for the murder of a man on Kentucky St. in early September.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Friday, Sept. 17, with the help of the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Javier Isidro Romero, 18, has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Christian Willis, 18, of Lawrence.

Willis was found shot in the 1500 block of Kentucky St. in Lawrence on Wednesday, Sept. 8. He died at the scene.

LKPD said it is also searching for Andrel Darnell Spates, Jr., 19, of Lawrence, in connection with the murder of Willis as well. Spates is 6-feet tall, weighs 165 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Spates should call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-7477 immediately.

