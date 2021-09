MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The K-State Wildcats reign victorious over Nevada with a 38-17 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats led 17-7 at the half and Nevada came back to tie it.

K-State then took over during the fourth quarter with a 24-17 lead.

The ‘Cats will go on to take on Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, in Stillwater, Okla.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.