Jayhawks concede to Baylor at home

Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, left, is tackled by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during...
Baylor running back Trestan Ebner, left, is tackled by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 18 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Jayhawks conceded to Baylor at home in Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The University of Kansas football team lost at home 45-7 on Saturday afternoon to Baylor in Lawrence.

Baylor started off with a strong 7-0 lead in the first quarter. KU didn’t answer until late in the second quarter shoring up the score 14-7 at the half.

Baylor started the second half off strong with a 21-7 lead, which remained unanswered by Kansas.

Baylor again scored at the top of the fourth quarter, leaving the score 35-7. The Bears defeated the Jayhawks 45-7.

The Jayhawks will go on to play against Duke in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m.

