Jayhawks concede to Baylor at home

The University of Kansas football team lost at home 45-7 on Saturday afternoon to Baylor in Lawrence.

Baylor started off with a strong 7-0 lead in the first quarter. KU didn’t answer until late in the second quarter shoring up the score 14-7 at the half.

Baylor started the second half off strong with a 21-7 lead, which remained unanswered by Kansas.

Baylor again scored at the top of the fourth quarter, leaving the score 35-7. The Bears defeated the Jayhawks 45-7.

The Jayhawks will go on to play against Duke in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m.

