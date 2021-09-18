Grants open to help community organizations with COVID-19 vaccine outreach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has opened the Pandemic Assistance and Vaccine Equity Grants program to offer additional funds to community organizations to help with COVID-19 vaccine outreach.

To reaffirm her administration’s support for local organizations’ efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly says she has launched the Pandemic Assistance and Vaccine Equity Grant program.

The PAVE program, which launched on Thursday, Sept. 16, is a partnership between Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Gov. Kelly said the grants provide additional funding to local organizations for their efforts to vaccinate communities against COVID-19.

According to Gov. Kelly, the program is specifically dedicated to reaching high-risk, vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including underserved populations like racial and ethnic minorities and rural communities.

“Local organizations across the state have been working tirelessly for months to increase vaccinations among underserved populations and protect all of their communities from the threat of the virus,” Governor Kelly said. “Through the PAVE program, my administration is pleased to support those efforts, empowering local communities to keep Kansans healthy, keep businesses open, and keep kids in school.”

Gov. Kelly said organizations can apply for grants up to $10,000 to support vaccination efforts. She said requested funds are required to be used to support COVID-19 vaccine planning and activities to ensure effective and equitable distribution. This includes expanding infrastructure and supplies, engaging in additional partnerships, providing additional education and communication materials, supporting transportation costs and implementing and evaluating new strategies to reach underserved populations.

By expanding available resources, Gov. Kelly said the State wants to empower communities to promote COVID-19 vaccines while also ensuring greater access to free and safe vaccines for all Kansans.

According to the Kansas Governor, the funds are available to many types of organizations, including but not limited to clinics, community and faith-based organizations, Kansas tribes, nonprofits, colleges and pharmacies. She said fundings does not need to be approved by SPARK.

Applications are required to be submitted for consideration by Dec. 31, 2021. To apply, download the application HERE and then email it to PAVE@ks.gov.

