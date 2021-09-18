Advertisement

Former Ichabod Corey Ballentine picked up by Detroit Lions

New York Jets' Corey Ballentine returns a kick during the first half of a preseason NFL...
New York Jets' Corey Ballentine returns a kick during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Ichabod and Shawnee Heights alum Corey Ballentine has been claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions.

The Lions announced the move on Twitter Thursday.

Ballentine was drafted in 2019 by the New York Giants, where he stayed until being waived in 2020. He spent last season on the New York Jets.

Ballentine has 44 career tackles, but has made the most impact on special teams with 761 return yards so far in his career.

