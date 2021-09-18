Former Ichabod Corey Ballentine picked up by Detroit Lions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Ichabod and Shawnee Heights alum Corey Ballentine has been claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions.

The Lions announced the move on Twitter Thursday.

#Lions have been assigned Corey Ballentine via waivers (from NYJ). — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 16, 2021

Ballentine was drafted in 2019 by the New York Giants, where he stayed until being waived in 2020. He spent last season on the New York Jets.

Ballentine has 44 career tackles, but has made the most impact on special teams with 761 return yards so far in his career.

