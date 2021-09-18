Drone restrictions over Southern Border spur Sen. Marshall to demand answers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New drone flight restrictions over an area of the southern border have spurred Senator Roger Marshall to demand answers from the Department of Homeland Security, claiming the restrictions could infringe upon the rights of news outlets attempting to cover the crisis.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas that demands answers about the Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to implement a 2-week Temporary Flight Restriction over the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

“As you well know, the border crisis triggered by your policy decisions has spiraled out of control. Last month there were more than 208,887 apprehensions at the southern border, the second month in a row over the 200,000 mark. We are currently around 1.5 million for the fiscal year - a historic and unacceptable total,” said Marshall in the letter. “On Thursday, supposedly at the request of an agency under your overall control, the FAA implemented a two-week TFR over the international bridge where thousands of migrants are huddling.”

“I cannot stress how deeply disturbed I am by the possibility that you requested the FAA to close the airspace due to political reasons or fear of bad optics,” Marshall continued. “The American people deserve to see what is happening at the southern border – an unprecedented, humanitarian disaster.”

In order to clear up the matter, Marshall said he wants answers to the following questions:

Why did Border Patrol ask the FAA to implement the flight restriction over this area?

Has Border Patrol previously made these requests?

Did DHS approve or demand the Border Patrol to make the request?

Did DHS or Border Patrol have direct contact with the White House, and if so, did White House officials order or pressure the decision?

Why is Border Patrol suddenly making the request following 7 months of drone coverage from the news outlet that triggered the request and hindering the outlet’s ability to cover it?

Has DHS considered that urging the FAA to prohibit media drones from flying over the southern border to document a crisis could be a violation of the First Amendment?

To read the full letter sent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, click HERE.

