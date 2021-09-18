Demonstrators protest COVID vaccine mandates at Governor’s mansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of people demonstrated in front of the Governor’s Mansion Saturday to call on Governor Laura Kelly to put an end to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Demonstrators said they want to make sure they are able to maintain the rights over their body and decide for themselves whether or not they want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Jess Louden, a demonstrator from Princeton, said she wants the governor to have a stance on private businesses requiring vaccinations.

“It’s just what are people comfortable with?” she said.

“I think a lot of it is, there’s been a lot of misinformation spread about coronavirus itself and of course, it’s dangerous but there’s been a lot of misinformation about the facts.”

Demonstrators later headed to the statehouse.

