Demonstrators protest COVID vaccine mandates at Governor’s mansion

Some of the demonstrators at the "Stop the Mandates" rally on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Some of the demonstrators at the "Stop the Mandates" rally on Saturday, September 18, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of people demonstrated in front of the Governor’s Mansion Saturday to call on Governor Laura Kelly to put an end to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Demonstrators said they want to make sure they are able to maintain the rights over their body and decide for themselves whether or not they want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Jess Louden, a demonstrator from Princeton, said she wants the governor to have a stance on private businesses requiring vaccinations.

“It’s just what are people comfortable with?” she said.

“I think a lot of it is, there’s been a lot of misinformation spread about coronavirus itself and of course, it’s dangerous but there’s been a lot of misinformation about the facts.”

Demonstrators later headed to the statehouse.

