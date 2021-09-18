Advertisement

Child injured in lawnmower incident

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: One-year-old Everlee Kay is fighting in the hospital Sunday, after being critically hurt in a lawnmower incident Saturday afternoon.

According to a Gofundme set up for her family, Everlee had one of her legs amputated.

Her family tells KWCH she’s a rambunctious sweetheart who loves spending time with her older sister. They say they’re grateful for all the support they’ve received over the last day, and want to thank everyone who’s donated to the Gofundme set up to help with medical bills.

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-expenses-for-everlee-kay?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

The Mulvane Police Department confirmed that a 1-year-old was critically injured by a lawnmower near 400 East Samantha Court.

We will update you once we learn more.

The Mulvane Police Department has confirmed that a child has life-threatening injures after an incident involving a lawnmower.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital.

We have a crew on the scene gathering details. We will update you when we learn more.

