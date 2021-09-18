Child injured in lawnmower incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: One-year-old Everlee Kay is fighting in the hospital Sunday, after being critically hurt in a lawnmower incident Saturday afternoon.

According to a Gofundme set up for her family, Everlee had one of her legs amputated.

Her family tells KWCH she’s a rambunctious sweetheart who loves spending time with her older sister. They say they’re grateful for all the support they’ve received over the last day, and want to thank everyone who’s donated to the Gofundme set up to help with medical bills.

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-expenses-for-everlee-kay?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

The Mulvane Police Department confirmed that a 1-year-old was critically injured by a lawnmower near 400 East Samantha Court.

We will update you once we learn more.

