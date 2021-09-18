Advertisement

Brown Co. residents receive scam calls from “county attorney”

FILE
FILE(WALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County residents have been receiving scam calls from a man that claims to be the Brown County Attorney demanding payment for issues with their social security.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says received several alarming phone calls concerning a scam on Friday, Sept. 17. He said residents are being contacted through the phone by someone that claims there is an issue with their social security payments and urges the resident to “press 1.” When the button is pressed, a male comes on the line and states he is the “Brown Co. Attorney” or “Kevin Hill.”

According to Sheriff Merchant, the man has a foreign accent and demands that payment is made immediately to avoid legal action.

Merchant said that residents should know that the county attorney’s office does not collect social security overpayments and neither the county attorney’s office nor the Social Security office will ever contact a resident through the phone to demand payment of any kind.

Merchant said the number behind the scam calls shows up with a 742-number so residents believe it is a credible call before they answer. Remember, he said to never trust the number that shows up on Caller ID because it can be manipulated very easily.

If anyone feels that they have been a victim of a scam call, they should contact local law enforcement immediately, said Merchant. He also wanted to express his gratitude for those that do call in to report scammers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka West students protest outside school over alleged sexual harassment by a male student.
Topeka West students organize protest outside school Friday morning
Blake Andrew Sample, 26, of Topeka was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on accusations he raped a minor...
Court denies $1M bond for Topeka man accused of raping runaway girl, sets bond at $250K
Tate Rosenbaum
Kansas police officer arrested on child abuse charge
Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
Topeka police are investigating an overnight carjacking on the city’s east side.
73-year-old woman dies two days after car crash near Billard Airport

Latest News

Megan Lindsey (Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Topeka woman arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges
A motorcyclist has died after a law enforcement vehicle responding to a different crash hit him.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with law enforcement vehicle
New York Jets' Corey Ballentine returns a kick during the first half of a preseason NFL...
Former Ichabod Corey Ballentine picked up by Detroit Lions
Students protest outside Topeka West High School on Friday, September 17, 2021
Sexual assault allegations spark protests on Topeka West campus