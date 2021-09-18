Brown Co. residents receive scam calls from “county attorney”

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County residents have been receiving scam calls from a man that claims to be the Brown County Attorney demanding payment for issues with their social security.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says received several alarming phone calls concerning a scam on Friday, Sept. 17. He said residents are being contacted through the phone by someone that claims there is an issue with their social security payments and urges the resident to “press 1.” When the button is pressed, a male comes on the line and states he is the “Brown Co. Attorney” or “Kevin Hill.”

According to Sheriff Merchant, the man has a foreign accent and demands that payment is made immediately to avoid legal action.

Merchant said that residents should know that the county attorney’s office does not collect social security overpayments and neither the county attorney’s office nor the Social Security office will ever contact a resident through the phone to demand payment of any kind.

Merchant said the number behind the scam calls shows up with a 742-number so residents believe it is a credible call before they answer. Remember, he said to never trust the number that shows up on Caller ID because it can be manipulated very easily.

If anyone feels that they have been a victim of a scam call, they should contact local law enforcement immediately, said Merchant. He also wanted to express his gratitude for those that do call in to report scammers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.