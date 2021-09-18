Bookworms wiggle over to Kansas Book Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bookworms of all ages could share in the joys of reading Saturday at the Kansas Book Festival on Washburn’s campus.

Guests could sit in on presentations, meet authors and of course pick up new books.

Organizers say the goal is to promote literacy and a love of reading among Kansans.

Mary Brownback, the festival’s board president, said reading and knowing how to read is essential to many parts of life.

“Literacy is important because it’s pretty hard to get a job if you can’t read so we want to promote that, we want to get kids off their screens, reading books,” she said.

“It just helps society as people read and learn things from books which we start doing when we go to school.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.