Wichita State students protest handling of sexual assault investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students gathered at Wichita State University Friday afternoon calling for action after a sexual assault was reported last weekend.

A flyer about this demonstration began circulating on social media shortly after the report of the sexual assault was made public. According to the Wichita State University Police daily crime log, the assault took place on Sept. 12 inside a dorm room at Shocker Hall.

Eyewitness News is choosing not to release the name of the victim, but they have been vocal on social media regarding the alleged assault saying university police have done little with the investigation. For that reason, students like Alondra Aguilera, who organized Friday’s protest, said they are demanding justice.

“One of the biggest demands that we have is that UPD moves on with an investigation and that they alert us about anything that happens further on,” Aguilera said.

Mary Stolz, the Director of Survivor Services at the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, said the speed of these cases isn’t always quick.

“It’s not uncommon for us to be in court with some survivors, that are finally going to court and this assault happened three years ago. To have that burden just kind of hanging over your life is really hard but it is the reality. It doesn’t happen quickly,” said Stolz.

She said it is more important that survivors feel supported. She said her message to survivors is that they are not alone.

“There’s not a person here who doesn’t have a friend or family member who has survived sexual violence. It touches all of our lives, you might not know it,” said Stolz.

Wichita State University President Rick Muma released a statement on Thursday stating, “We take seriously any report of sexual violence and fully support survivors of such abuse.” He said the university is committed to preventing and deterring violence on campus, and support resources are available.

The Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center (WASAC) has a 24-hour hotline available for victims of sexual assault, 316-263-3002.

Between 100-150 gathered at the protest at Wichita State following a rape reported on campus this weekend. Protesters say they are angry with the response by the university’s police department. #KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/xZfrKOMnbQ — Shawn Loging (@KWCHShawn) September 17, 2021

Dozens of students march from Shocker Hall on @WichitaState campus to @WichitaStatePD protesting alleged rape of student on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bWpbYznBKu — Alex Flippin (@KWCHAlex) September 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.