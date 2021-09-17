Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka West students protest outside school over alleged sexual harassment by a male student.
Topeka West students organize protest outside school Friday morning
Blake Andrew Sample, 26, of Topeka was arrested Sept. 16, 2021 on accusations he raped a minor...
Court denies $1M bond for Topeka man accused of raping runaway girl, sets bond at $250K
Tate Rosenbaum
Kansas police officer arrested on child abuse charge
Officers gather around home near 6th and Westchester
Two suspects in for questioning after stolen vehicle chase
Topeka police are investigating an overnight carjacking on the city’s east side.
73-year-old woman dies two days after car crash near Billard Airport

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
Kansas High Court holds Offender Registration Act not meant to be a punishment
France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in submarine deal backlash,...
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal
Live at Five
Crews were responding to a report of a single-vehicle, noninjury crash late Friday afternoon on...
Crews responding to single-vehicle crash in Osage County
The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans