Topeka West students organize protest outside school Friday morning

Topeka West students protest outside school over alleged sexual harassment by a male student.
Topeka West students protest outside school over alleged sexual harassment by a male student.(Eric Ives)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students are protesting outside Topeka West High School Friday morning after they said a male student allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed girls at school.

The group gathered in Circle Drive in front of the high school with signs in hand.

Several students reached out to 13 NEWS about the protest.

They said a male student has been sexually assaulting and harassing several girls at Topeka West. The students claim the school administration has refused to suspend him, even after several girls came forward with reports.

13 NEWS has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information from the Topeka Public School District on the accusations.

