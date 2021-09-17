Advertisement

Topeka Public Schools gets $3.2 million for screening program

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is receiving $3.2 million to help implement screening programs in its schools.

KDHE has provided a grant to pay for the necessary supplies and equipment, plus 30 additional nurses, one more translator, and PPE. That will allow the district to run rapid-testing programs for COVID-19, Influenza, and Strep in its students and staff on-demand.

The District Board unanimously approved the grant at Thursday night’s meeting. If funds are still available when the time comes, the grant could be renewed for another two years.

