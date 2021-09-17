Advertisement

Topeka High kicks off 150th year in celebration

Topeka High celebrates its 150th anniversary September 18, 2021.
Topeka High celebrates its 150th anniversary September 18, 2021.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High plans to spend its 150th year in existence celebrating.

The year of celebration kicked off Friday, exactly 150 years since the school’s very first day of class in 1871. The day started with a presentation in the auditorium before moving outside for birthday cake.

The Topeka High School Historical Society says the school is one of Topeka’s greatest landmarks.

“Topeka High is a phenomenal place,” Historical Society President Linda Wiley said. “If you haven’t been here you need to come and see it. But it does develop the individual student to what they want to be. Excellent teachers, staff, and faculty have been dedicated to that cause over the years, and they still are today.”

The Topeka High Choir and Drumline each had performances as well.

