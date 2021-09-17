Texas woman convicted for her role in slaying of Wichita carnival vendor couple

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas woman has been convicted of murder for her role in the deaths of a Kansas couple as part of a fictitious carnival mafia.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Friday, Sept. 17, a Barton Co. jury convicted a 57-year-old Texas woman for charges of capital murder that stemmed from the deaths of two in July 2018.

AG Schmidt said Kimberley Stacey Younger, 57, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was convicted for capital murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, solicitation to commit murder in the first degree and theft.

Younger’s sentencing has been set for Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. Schmidt said because the State does not seek the death penalty in this case, the only authorized sentence is life without parole.

The Attorney General said Younger’s conviction is due to her role in the July 2018 deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter, both of Wichita. Four others have been convicted for their connection to the crimes.

Schmidt said the case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department, as well as the Van Buren Police Department, Crawford Co., Ark., Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police. Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden and Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.

