Supreme Court affirms hard-40 sentence for woman convicted of

Meka Richardson
Meka Richardson(KDOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a 40-year prison sentence before the possibility of parole for a woman that was convicted of a 1992 murder.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 123,045: State of Kansas v. Meka Richardson, it affirmed the Wyandotte Co. District Court’s decision to deny a motion that would correct what the convicted thought was an illegal sentence.

Richardson, who the Court said is currently serving a hard-40 sentence after her 1992 conviction of first-degree murder, argued that her sentence was illegal because it did not conform to K.S.A. 1992 Supp. 21-4624.

Specifically, Richardson asserted that the jury did not unanimously convict her on a premeditation theory, which is statutorily required before a district court can convene a separate trial to decide the hard-40 sentence.

In an opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court unanimously held that the jury instructions and verdict form in this case conclusively show that the jury unanimously convicted Richardson of premeditated murder.

The Court said it further found that the district court correctly defined Richardson’s motion as one to correct an illegal sentence and not as a motion for postconviction relief under K.S.A. 60-1507.

According to records from the Kansas Department of Correction, Richardson has served 29 years of her 40-year sentence before the possibility of parole.

