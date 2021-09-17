Student facing sexual assault allegations sparks protests on Topeka West campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A student who is allegedly facing allegations of sexual assault and harassment was at the center of a protest on Topeka West’s campus Friday.

Several students told 13 NEWS a male student at the school has sexually assaulted and harassed girls.

Those students claim the administration has done nothing even after girls reported it.

A spokesperson for the district said Topeka West recently became aware of an incident that happened over the summer but that it didn’t happen at the school.

The official said that no reports were made to the administration.

Students told 13 NEWS the student in question is still being educated in the building.

“I have siblings that still go here and that’s why I’m here today,” said Malissa Newcome-Bidwell, a 2020 graduate.

“It makes me uncomfortable that there is someone that has not one but several rape allegations against them right now and I have a sister on campus and I mean, if it’s not her, it’s someone else and that doesn’t sit right with me.”

Topeka Public Schools officials would not answer questions on camera but they said any person who is a safety concern to themselves or others will be addressed appropriately.

Newcome-Bidwell said she hoped the community’s concerns could encourage the district to take action.

“It’s a cycle, it’s been going on for probably hundreds of years and unfortunately education is no exception from that,” she said.

“I’m really glad they’re starting to speak out now because hopefully, we can get some more rules enforced and a crackdown on it district-wide, there’s a lot of unrest on campus right now especially with all the extra police and extra student resource officers, tensions feel really high a lot of kids feel unsafe.”

