Soldier man arrested for strangling woman

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Soldier man is facing attempted second degree murder charges after authorities say he strangled a woman Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Ervin Milo Mitchell, 45, of Soldier also faces aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint and criminal threat.

Morse says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance at 2340 238th Road in Soldier around 4:16 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the female victim reported that she had been strangled during the incident.

Mitchell was taken into custody after deputies used stop sticks to stop the vehicle he was driving on southbound K-62 north of Soldier.

No other information has been released.

