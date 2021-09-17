Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Jefferson Co. man

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 59-year-old Kenneth Klenklen.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Klenklen is a vulnerable older white male who suffers from Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and has other health issues.

Klenklen was last known to be at the Denison State Bank in Meriden around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Officials say Klenklen was driving a black/tan 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition with Kansas Tags 246 MUZ.

Klenklen is known to frequent the Ozawkie American Legion and the bars in Oskaloosa. Klenklen has also been known to frequent the Prairie Band and Sac and Fox casinos in the past.

Klenklen is 5′9″ and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on Klenklen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2351 or your local law enforcement agency.

