Shawnee Co. inmate dies of apparent heart attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate at the Shawnee Co. Adult Detention Center has died.

Marshall Stewart IV, 38, was found suffering an apparent heart attack in the dayroom area Thursday afternoon, according to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections. He was taken to Stormont-Vail, where he was declared deceased.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death, per state law. The Shawnee Co. DOC will also investigate for operational management purposes.

Stewart was booked in June 2021 for the second-degree murder of 51-year-old Bradley Bellinder.

