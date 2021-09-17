Seaman High celebrates annual Homecoming parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vikings marching band led the way through the streets of North Topeka, past Garfield Park, for Seaman’s annual homecoming parade.

Homecoming royalty, sports teams, clubs and classes also got in the act with classic cars and floats. Of course, the younger crowd was there to wave, and collect candy! The parade was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Friday night’s homecoming football game features the 2-0 Vikings against Junction City. Look for the highlights on Kansas Prep Zone.

