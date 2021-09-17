Riley Co. mourns passing of longtime museum director

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is mourning the death of a longtime employee.

County officials announced Cheryl Collins, 68, passed away Wednesday morning following a brief illness.

Collins most recently served as director of the Riley Co. Historical Museum. She began working there in March 1981.

County officials say Collins grew the museum into a place drawing people from around the country to learn the area’s history.

“There is no one I know that had the knowledge, background, love and compassion for local history as she did,” said Riley County Commission Chair John Ford. “It was always a marvel to watch her light up when discussing Riley County’s past.”

Collins is survived by her husband and son. Her funeral is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. Memorials are suggested to the Riley Co. Historical Society.

