People invited to “walk with a doc” to learn about health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Karen Bruce often steps out for a walk during a break from her work at Cotton O’Neil Clinic’s Tallgrass location on Topeka’s west side.

“Walking is easy. Most people can do it,” she said. “Putting in those steps, enjoying the outdoors, having some social time with friends - or with your furry friend - is good for your health.”

It’s a message she hopes to drive home as Stormont Vail joins the Walk with a Doc program.

“The idea is to get physicians and providers to get out in the community with their patients and the community around them, and get some exercise in, enjoy it, and demonstrate how fun exercise can be,” Dr. Bruce said.

Walk with a Doc is an international effort, started in 2005 by a doctor in Ohio. The initiative now spans 47 states and 37 countries.

Stormont’s director of community health engagement Karla Hedquist said grants from the Kansas Hospital Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas are launching the program in Kansas communities. She says it’s a perfect partnership.

“Physicians want to demonstrate benefits of health. Physicians want to be involved in the community, and it’s an opportunity for them to get to know their patients in a different way,” she said.

At the Walk with a Doc sessions, physicians will lead a group walk, address health topics, and discuss benefits of exercise.

Dr. Bruce says walking boosts the body by helping muscles and blood vessels work better, and improving heart and digestive function. It also boosts the brain.

“It produces chemicals in the brain that improve your mood. It actually produces chemicals for adults that help the brain remain plastic and growable, ‘developmentable,’” she said.

Dr. Bruce said people should aim for 150 to 180 minutes of walking a week. It doesn’t all have to be at once - you can divide into several 10- or 15-minute increments throughout the day.

Dr. Bruce said Walk with a Doc makes it even better because you’re sharing those minutes with others, doctors included.

“It’s helpful to see we’re people, too. It takes effort for us to get out and do that kind of exercise as well,” she said. “It lets us mingle with people who get to see us in a different light than when we have our official hat on.”

The first Topeka Walk with a Doc program is 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Washburn University. People should meet on the east side of Lee Arena, and organizers ask people be vaccinated and wear masks. Other sessions are planned for Oct. 16th, Nov. 20th, and Dec. 4th. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.

Health providers in Burlington, Emporia, Hiawatha, Holton, Junction City, and Manhattan also host Walk with a Doc events. Details can be found at walkwithadoc.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.