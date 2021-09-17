Motorcyclist dead after colliding with law enforcement vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a marked law enforcement vehicle with lights and sirens on, responding to an injury crash collided with a motorcyclist on September 16th in Greenwood County.

The motorcyclist Karl Strum, 58, from Republic, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the 2020 Ford Explorer, law enforcement vehicle, James S. Cude, of Fall River, Kansas, sustained possible minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log states that the marked “law enforcement vehicle” was on it’s way to an injury crash when it’s driver attempted a left turn onto westbound U400. Strum was headed eastbound on U400 when the law enforcement vehicle collided with his with his 2003 Harley Davidson.

KHP states that Strum was not wearing a helmet and had no “safety restraints”.

