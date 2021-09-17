Advertisement

KU students sit-in on a 12-hour protest following sexual assault allegations on campus

By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Students say they want to send a message to Chancellor Doug Girod that sexual assault should not be part of the college experience and Phi Kappa Psi should not be on campus.

KU students gathered at the door of the chancellor’s office Friday afternoon, they want him to take action over reports a Phi Kappa Psi fraternity member roofied and raped a woman last weekend.

“We are chanting and making ourselves present and heard so they know we aren’t going to take this sitting down and not going to let this fly, we want them to ban the fraternity responsible for this and we want them to bring the victim justice, ”said Freshman Danny Young.

One of the students says she will not stop protesting until she feels the university prioritizes this problem.

“We want them to release a statement saying what they’re doing and what they plan to do and how they plan to do it and by when they need to tell us whether or not they plan on banning the fraternity because we do not feel comfortable with a fraternity that roofies and rapes girls being on campus,” Young said.

Some of the protestors are freshmen, who have only been on campus for a couple of weeks.

“It’s scary, to know that this is happening around campus and that it is nationwide and making nationwide news it’s scary to walk alone and go out at night, it’s not right that we have to be scared that we have to carry around pepper spray with us, we shouldn’t have to feel scared on a safe campus or what they call a safe campus,” said Freshman, Carlina Bogdon.

KU freshman Rocco Hesse says his time *should be invested in his studies, not stopping sexual assault.

“It’s really shocking really, I mean I expected to come here and just be enrolled in classes and where now most of my time is protesting or a cause that should not even have to be protested,”.

The protesters plan to stay in Strong Hall for twelve hours, they say they could return if the chancellor does not address the sexual assault cases on campus.

